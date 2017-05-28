BREAKING: Release of Saif Ali Khan’s Chef remake to be rescheduled

Over the past few months there have been many reports on Saif Ali Khan and his next venture Chef which is a remake of the Jon Favreau film by the same name. Speaking about the release of the film, we hear that the makers of Chef are considering rescheduling the release date.

Apparently, the film which was scheduled to hit screens on July 14 this year might see a change in its release schedule. Confirming the same, a source close to the film says, “The release of the film will, in all likelihood be changed, since the corridor of July 14 has become too cluttered. So yes, they might either postpone the release or prepone the release of the film depending on the releases that are there around that particular day.”

When prodded further about why this change now, the source adds, “See Chef was one of those films whose release date was announce much in advance. In fact, they announced the release date almost six months ago, since everything was ready and slotted and on schedule. Now the film is ready and we are pretty happy with the final product and are still finalizing on the optimum release date for the film.”

While as of now the release of Chef still stands as July 14, the date which is subject to change will be revealed soon. “We are finalizing the release date currently and should arrive at a final decision by Tuesday”, concludes the source.

As for the film, Chef is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and is produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.