BREAKING: Release of Guest Iin London postponed; film to now release on July 7

Earlier this month, the makers of the Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kharbanda starrer Guest Iin London found themselves in the eye of a storm with the Indian wing of the international production house Warner Brothers filing a copyright infringement case against them.

Now we hear that the release of the film, Guest Iin London has been postponed due to the objection raised by Warner Bros. In fact, if what we hear is true, then apparently the Abhishek Pathak produced venture has been delayed and will now hit screens only on July 7.

If reports are to be believed, this delay in the release of the film has been caused since Warner Bros (WB) moved the judicial system seeking a stay on the release of the film as the concept of Guest Iin London was similar to the plot line of their earlier release film Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge whose rights resided with WB.

Though an official confirmation of the release date of the film is awaited, the makers of Guest Iin London have remained firm stating that it is not a copy of the previously released Ajay Devgn, Paresh Rawal and Konkona Sen starrer.