BREAKING: Release of Aksar 2 postponed, new release date to be announced soon

Just recently, the Ananth Mahadevan directed film Aksar 2 featuring Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode ran into a bit of trouble at the censor board with the CBFC cracking down on the highly sensual song ‘Aaj Zid’. While the issues with the censor board have since been sorted, we hear that the film itself has now hit another hurdle.

In fact, we hear that the release of Aksar 2 has been postponed and will not hit screens on October 6. Confirming the same, the producer of the film Chirag Bajaj says, “Yes we have decided to push the release of Aksar 2 and are yet to finalize a new release date. We are expecting to lock the new release date later today.” Prod Bajaj further about the reason behind this postponement in the release of Aksar 2 and he adds, “If you look at the date of October 6 it is rather cluttered with multiple films in Hindi, English, Marathi and other languages hitting screens. We want to avoid releasing our film in this clutter and hence have decided on pushing the release to a more clearer day to help the film.”

As for the film Aksar 2, which also features Abhinav Shukla and Lillette Dubey in prominent roles, is presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. The film was slated to release on October 6.