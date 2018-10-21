BREAKING: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce their WEDDING DATE!

Celebrity relationships in Bollywood always become the talk of the nation. While many are open about their relationship, some try to keep their private lives away from the glamourous world of the tinsel town. One such couple is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have been together since Ram Leela days, which was their first film together. Over the years, they have not accepted their relationship publicly but have often hinted about being together in magazine interviews and online PDA.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been a relationship for over four years now. The couple has never gone public with it but there have been speculations around their marriage for a while now. Now, putting all the rumours down to rest, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally announced their wedding date and it is very exciting for the #DeepVeer fans.