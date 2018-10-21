BREAKING: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce their WEDDING DATE!

Celebrity relationships in Bollywood always become the talk of the nation. While many are open about their relationship, some try to keep their private lives away from the glamourous world of the tinsel town. One such couple is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who have been together since Ram Leela days, which was their first film together. Over the years, they have not accepted their relationship publicly but have often hinted about being together in magazine interviews and online PDA.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been a relationship for over four years now. The couple has never gone public with it but there have been speculations around their marriage for a while now. Now, putting all the rumours down to rest, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally announced their wedding date and it is very exciting for the #DeepVeer fans.
On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to their special media to announce finally that they are getting married on November 14 and 15th. The wedding invite reads, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you all for the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer.”
Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have chosen Italy as their wedding venue. There have been earlier reports that suggested that they will get married at the beautiful Lake Como in the presence of family and close friends.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus film, Padmaavat with Shahid Kapoor. She was supposed to begin shooting for Sapna Didi biopic with Irrfan Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj. Due to Irrfan’s health, the film has been postponed as the actor is recovering from his disease. As of now, the actress is going through scripts to select her next project.
Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, is on the final schedule of Rohit Shetty‘s Simmba which is set for December 28, 2018 release. Post that, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy and Kabir Khan‘s ’83 film.
