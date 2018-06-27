BREAKING! Ranbir Kapoor – Anushka Sharma’s Sanju in trouble, complaint registered against the makers by NCW

Ranbir Kapoor‘s Sanju is all set to release on Friday, June 29, but it has courted controversy even before it’s release. According to the latest updates, a complaint is registered by NCW (National Commission for Women) against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, actress Anushka Sharma along with the makers including writer, director, producers of Sanju and CBFC members for making outrageous/derogatory remarks against sex workers as well as women fraternity in the film.

The trailer of the movie showcases Ranbir, in the portrayal of Sanjay Dutt, bragging to Anushka Sharma’s character that he has slept with around 350 women, including sex workers. The NCW has an issue with this and therefore has highlighted it via a formal complaint.

A complaint has been filed against Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Sharma for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the upcoming movie ‘Sanju’. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2018

Sanju brings to light the stranger than fiction life story of Sanjay Dutt, his brush with underworld and law. The movie speaks about his numerous affairs, his addictions and the troubled relationship he shared with his parents, Sunil and Nargis Dutt.

