BREAKING: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan’s Brahmastra to release on August 15, 2019

After the humongous success of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayan Mukerji had revealed that his next film is an ambitious, VFX-heavy film that would star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. For more than a year, there were reports that stated that this film will be called Dragon. Producer Karan Johar however denied this news recently.

Today, KJo took to Twitter to announce the film’s title and a lot more. As reported two days ago, this ambitious project has been named Brahmastra and it’s the first part of the trilogy. Along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrates 75th birthday today, is also a part of this film’s cast . Along with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus have also backed this film. Brahmastra is all set to release on August 15, 2019.

Brahmastra marks the ninth film of Alia Bhatt with Karan Johar. She has earlier worked in Student Of The Year, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the upcoming flick Raazi. As for Ranbir Kapoor, this is his fourth collaboration with Dharma Productions after Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.