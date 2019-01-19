Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.01.2019 | 10:25 PM IST

BREAKING: Ramesh Taurani’s daughter Sneha Taurani’s directorial debut to star Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal and South actress Rukshar Dhillon

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In January 2018, it was reported that the daughter of Race 3 producer Ramesh Taurani is keen on entering Bollywood, albeit behind the camera. It was being said that she will be making her directorial debut with a dance film but there has been no update on that front since then. Now, a year later, the news has resurfaced and sources have it that a leading man and female lead too has been roped in for the film – Sunny Kaushal, brother of Vicky Kaushal and South actress Rukshar Dhillon.

Well, we all know that Vicky Kaushal is on a career high and his first release of 2019, Uri, too is doing quite well in theatres currently. Now, it seems that his brother Sunny Kaushal too is planning to follow his footsteps. And he has bagged his third project as this film which has bhangra as its core theme. For the uninitiated, Sunny was last seen in a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar starrer hockey biopic, Gold.

On the other hand, this untitled venture will mark the debut of Rukshar Dhillon in Bollywood. The Punjabi girl ventured into the Indian entertainment industry with films down South. After being a part of over three films, now Rukshar is all set to enter Hindi films. A source close to the development said, “Sneha was looking out for a fresh Jodi and decided that Sunny and Rukshar fit the bill perfectly. In fact, the two of them will start their prep for the film soon. While Sunny has done a couple of films in the past, this will be Rukshar’s first brush with Bollywood. The two of them are eagerly looking forward for this fun venture.”

If reports are to be believed, the film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP films. Also, music will be an integral part of the film since bhangra is a key component in it. The music will be given by Jam8.

