BREAKING: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor to release during Eid 2018

Rajkumar Hirani’s (untitled) biopic on Sanjay Dutt which stars the suave Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most awaited films. In fact, a few months back, everyone was surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Dutt’s look when some of the pics from the sets were leaked.

Even though there had been no official confirmation about the film’s release date, it was being said that the film will be releasing by the end of March 2018. However, we have now learnt that the film has been confirmed for release during Eid next year. Readers may know that, the festival of Eid is generally ‘reserved’ for a Salman Khan film. Next year’s Eid however will surely be a treat to watch in Bollywood.

The same source added that, this film will see Ranbir Kapoor in a path breaking role of his entire career. With the kind of preparations which Ranbir Kapoor has been doing to get into the skin of the character, our source said that, it won’t be a surprise if Ranbir Kapoor walks away with all the major awards for the film.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the Sanjay Dutt biopic will also star Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal amongst others.