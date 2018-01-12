Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.01.2018 | 9:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavat Zero Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

BREAKING: After Rajasthan, now Gujarat bans release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like the controversies surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmaavat just refuse to die. After the December 1, release date of the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor starrer was differed indefinitely following protests from fringe factions.The Central Board of Film Certificaion (CBFC) granted its makers a certification only after its name was changed to Padmaavat.

However, not too long after protests against the film erupted yet again which was quickie followed with a staggering 300 cuts being imposed on the film. The latest is that following Rajasthan, the latest state to ban the release of Padmaavat is Gujarat.

Confirming the same earlier today, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat will not be released in the state. Though a reason for the ban of the film in the state is yet to be given, this decision comes just days after the Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had banned the film. While these two states have cleared the air surrounding the film’s release, other states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, that had initially indicated that the film would not be released, are yet to pass a decision.

As for the film itself, Padmaavat is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor is slated for release on January 25. The magnum opus film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

REVEALED: Rohit Shetty is all set to produce…

REVEALED: Kalki Koechlin joins the cast of…

The Padmaavat Effect: Anushka Sharma starrer…

“It’s Lataji’s songs and cigarettes which…

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan's favourite…

Salman Khan gets extra security after…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification