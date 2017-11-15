Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: Prasoon Joshi watches Padmavati ahead of the rest of the CBFC members

BySubhash K. Jha

The Padmavati row seems to be nearing an end with the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) taking charge of determining whether the content purports to offend any cultural or religious group. Ahead of the board members watching the film, the CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi had a special screening of the film for himself on Monday afternoon.

Says a well informed source, “Prasoon Joshi ji saw Padmavati and from what we are told, he found nothing objectionable in the content. Now the Censor Board members will view the film. We expect the film to sail through without any cuts.”

