BREAKING: Pooja Chopra is the leading lady in Aiyaary

She played the lead in the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Commando and since then we haven’t seen much of Pooja Chopra on the big screen. However, now we hear that the actress has been brought on board for Neeraj Pandey’s spy thriller Aiyaary.

The film recently went on floor in Kashmir and the cast of the film, which includes Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, have already started shooting for the same. While the stars clicked several photos with fans that have been doing the rounds on social media, in one of these pictures we spotted Pooja Chopra who was seen posing with the hotel staff.

The actress’ presence definitely took everyone by a surprise. Readers may recall that Pooja Chopra recently worked with the film’s director Neeraj Pandey as well as one of the leading men in the film, Manoj Bajpayee in their short film titled Ouch.

On the other hand, although we aren’t aware of the details of the character Pooja will be essaying in the film, we had earlier reported that Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra will play the role of mentor and protégé respectively. Aiyaary is slated to release on January 26, 2018 marking the occasion of India’s Republic Day.