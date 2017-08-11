Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.08.2017 | 10:18 PM IST

BREAKING: Pahlaj Nihalani has been fired; Prasoon Joshi is now the new chief of CBFC

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Pahlaj Nihalani has been fired; Prasoon Joshi is now the new chief of CBFC

With massive outrage over several films being censored for its content, Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as the chief of Central Board of Film Certification [CBFC] has been a controversial one. Now, the former producer has been fired from the post of the CBFC chairperson, and will now be replaced by Prasoon Joshi.

As mentioned before, Pahlaj Nihalani’s decision of recommending cuts and suggesting drastic changes in films have resulted in many protests with films like Udta Punjab moving the court for its release. Yet another recent case being that of Lipstick Under My Burkha which was rejected by the censors under the grounds of promoting female sexual fantasies. The reasoning received flak from many sections of the society further leading to the director of the film Alankrita Shrivastava not just approaching the court for help but also walking out victorious in the case.

Furthermore, the CBFC also faced accusations recently from the producer of the film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Kiran Shroff for allegedly humiliating her when it was under the guidance of Pahlaj Nihalani. Followed by these incidents, we hear that he has been sacked from his post with lyricist-writer Prasoon Joshi coming on board as the new chief.

