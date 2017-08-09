Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.08.2017 | 9:47 PM IST

Breaking News: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha ordered 8 verbal cuts, pulled up for obscenity

By Subhash K. Jha
Ek Prem Katha ordered 8 verbal cuts

Even if you are making a film about ‘Swach Bharat’ you can still be pulled up for flinging forth some frothy filth. So Akshay Kumar has discovered. His much vaunted, BJP-approved Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been ordered as many as 8 verbal cuts before being certified with a ‘UA’ certificate.

Some of these cuts, say sources from the CBFC, find Akshay Kumar making crude statements. “In one sequence Akshay Kumar is heard telling his screen-wife, ‘Tumne mujhe 3 baar jagaya hai. Main koi saandh hoon kya (you’ve woken me up thrice…am I a bull?)….In another sequence a character says he goes to pee with a rassi (thread) around his ears. He means the sacred thread, the Brahminical janao. And we saw no reason for something with such sanctity attached to it being referred to so facetiously.”

In addition 4 expletives including ‘haraami’ have been ordered out.

For those who thought getting past the CBFC would be a cakewalk for Toilet – Ek Prem Katha just because it’s got the Prime Minister’s tweet approval and tax exemption in BJP-run states, this is a good lesson in democratic censorship.

