BREAKING: Magadheera producers reach out of court settlement with Raabta makers

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
BREAKING Magadheera producers reach out of court settlement with Raabta makers

In a flash development regarding the Magadheera producers’ legal allegations of plagiarism against the on-release Raabta , the producer Allu Arvind was apparently convinced by producer-director of Raabta to view their film.

Arvind saw Raabta and has decided to withdraw his injunction request. Two weeks ago the makers of Magadheera, producer Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts had taken the makers of Raabta to court seeking an injunction on the release of the film on June 9.

The injunction notice clearly stated, “This is to inform…that we Geetha Arts the original makers of Magadheera felt…that the Hindi film Raabta is being remade violating the copy rights. Hence we approached the Hyderabad court seeking injunction against the film’s release.”

However, now after viewing the film, Allu Arvind has decided to withdraw his copyright-infringement allegations against Raabta thereby paving the way for the film’s scheduled release on Friday.

