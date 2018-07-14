BREAKING: Karan Johar ropes in Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani to star in the Kareena Kapoor Khan – Akshay Kumar starrer

Finally, it looks like the Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar has finalised his second lead pair for the much awaited film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. While Kareena has already confirmed that she is starring in the Dharma movie helmed by director Raj Mehta by the end of this year, it was later announced that Akshay Kumar has been roped in opposite her in the flick. Aside from them, the plot revolves around another couple and there were many names discussed like Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor who were prospectively discussed for the roles. But it seems that the makers have finally decided on final names. According to our sources associated with the project, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani have been roped in to play second leads. The story revolves around two couples and their journey through life.

It is interesting that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar will come together after a span of about nine years (with an exception of Bebo’s guest appearance in Gabbar Is Back) and to add to the excitement, there is a fresh pairing of Diljit and Kiara which will surely intrigue fans. While Kareena and Akshay are Dharma favourites, Kiara made a splash with Karan’s new Netflix show Lust Stories and has bagged this role after successfully impressing masses with her act in the short film on the web.

For the uninitiated, Kareena and Akshay will be playing a married couple who are trying to have a baby. Details about Kiara and Diljit’s roles are not yet out. But stay tuned and we will update you shortly on the same. Meanwhile, we are super excited about this project!