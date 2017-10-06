Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.10.2017

BREAKING: Karan Johar announces next with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star; film to star Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Dharma Productions have been planning a lavishly mounted period drama with a grand star cast for the past two years. While there have been several speculations about the same for the past few months, Karan Johar has finally spoken about it on social media.

The filmmaker-producer has announced about his ambitious venture in collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Directed by his protégé Abhishek Varman, the film is tentatively titled Shiddat. Taking to social media to talk about the same, Karan Johar also revealed about his plans of releasing the film on Good Friday. He posted, “DHARMA collaborates with FOX STAR STUDIOS and SAJID NADIADWALA directed by ABHISHEK VARMAN …APRIL 19th, 2019 #GoodFriday ….”

While several details are yet to be finalized, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be a part of the star cast. Interestingly, this will be their fourth film together with the Dharma banner. Earlier there were also details about Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi being roped in for the film. Although the film is indeed a multi-starrer, the rest of the star cast is reportedly yet to be locked.

