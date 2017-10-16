BREAKING: Kapil Sharma won’t promote Firangi on television

There is a rather cruel joke that Kapil Sharma told me about his new film Firangi: “Everyone promoted their films on my show. But now where will I go?” Kapil who is back from rehabilitation and now in the pink of health was drawing attention to the fact that his super-popular show where stars made a beeline to promote their films has been temporarily closed down, thereby leaving no space for his own film’s promotion, at least none that Kapil would like to use.

One learns that Kapil’s new film Firangi won’t be promoted on the usual channels and shows. Apparently Kapil will do very selected publicity for Firangi. Rajiev Dhingra who directs Firangi and who is also Kapil’s best friend explains, “There is no need for Kapil to go from show to show. He is a household name on television. Firangi is not a comedy like his first feature film Kiss Kiss Ko Pyar Karoon was. It’s a light-hearted look at the pre-Freedom era, but not a comedy. We are opening on 24 November after the big Diwali releases have settled down.”