BREAKING: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel gives birth to a baby boy

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been in the news for a while due to their controversy with Hrithik Roshan. Since Simran’s release, things seemed to have calmed down a bit though.

Keeping aside the controversy, it is celebration time for both Ranaut and Chandel families as Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has given birth to a baby boy. The new mother has named her son Prithvi Raj Chandel.

Kangana Ranaut is elated in welcoming the new member of the family. On Thursday, Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to share the news along with the pictures of her baby boy. She captioned it, “Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel.”

Rangoli Chandel got married Ajay Chandel in a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2011. After seven years, the couple is now blessed with a baby boy.