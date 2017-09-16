Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.09.2017 | 5:08 PM IST

BREAKING: Judwaa 2 gets 5 Cuts, ‘UA’ Certificate

This Wikipedia plot summary of Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 has left everyone in splits

David Dhawan’s eagerly awaited Judwaa 2 has been cleared with a ‘UA’ certificate and 5 visual and verbal cuts. Some of these cuts have done away with double meaning dialogues. One of the dialogues that have been ordered out has a reference to ‘doodh’ vis a vis a woman’s breasts. ‘Ghanta’ and  ‘Akhrot’ (a common euphemism for testicles) have been ordered out of the film.

In addition, some shots from two songs featuring Varun Dhawan have also been ordered out.

A source informs, “The cuts were implemented so that kids who are a major part of Varun Dhawan’s fan club, can watch the film.”

