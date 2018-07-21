BREAKING: Jhamu Sughand banner to be REVIVED with Shree Narayan Singh’s next with Shahid Kapoor

Earlier this month, we had reported that the Batti Gul Meter Chalu duo, Shahid Kapoor and filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh are all set to come together. Now, yet another update on that front is that the Jhamu Sughand banner, which hasn’t seen the light of the day after the demise of Jhamu in 2008, will now return to Bollywood with this film.

Let us tell you that the late producer Jhamu Sughand had been a part of some of the most iconic films during the late 90s and early 2000s. The producer has been a part of cult Bollywood films like Bombay, Rangeela, Chachi 420, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Earth [starring Aamir Khan and Nandita Das] amongst others. Now, his banner is all set be revived with this Shree Narayan Singh directorial which is a thriller.

Shree Narayan Singh, who is known for social dramas like Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and the forthcoming Batti Gul Meter Chalu, will be exploring a new territory with his next. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor plays a lawyer in Batti Gul Meter Chalu but the details of his role in this thriller are currently under wraps. The film is written by Siddharth and Garima.

In the past reports, it was being said that the film will be set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh and Singh had also mentioned about how it is a subject that hasn’t been explored much in the past. The rest of the cast including the leading lady is yet to be announced.

On the other hand, the untitled venture is expected to go on floor somewhere in 2019 only. The reason being, Shahid Kapoor is packed with films as of now. The actor’s next with Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be releasing in September this year. Amidst that, he has now kicked off his next film Arjun Reddy remake with Sandeep Vanga. After that, the Kapoor boy will focus his energy on Raja Krishna Menon’s next in which he plays a boxer. Owing to the same, Shree Narayan’s next has been scheduled to start next year.