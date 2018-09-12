BREAKING! Janhvi Kapoor roped in as a brand ambassador of Nykaa cosmetics!

Dharma girl Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa. The petite actress will now be the face of this brand and we wish her all the luck as she continues to make great strides in her newly started career. Janhvi is just one film old and is already making all the right moves in her career. Well, we aren’t surprised because she is mentored by none other than Karan Johar himself. It is interesting to note that Janhvi, on many occasions, has spoken about what beauty means to her and has also shared her secret beauty tips with her fans which have been given to her by none other than her mom, legendary actress Sridevi.

Not just a looker, Janhvi is a also solid performer and this was proved after her first film Dhadak released. She has a good connect with the youngsters and this might be the reason why she has been chosen to endorse this newly emerged beauty brand. Her mom sure would have been proud of her! We wish we all the luck and hope that she continues to grow from strength to strength in her professional and personal life.

On work front, she has signed Karan Johar’s ambitious multi starrer Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Stay tuned to Bollywood Hungama for more exclusive news on Janhvi!

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor reveals tricks and tips Sridevi gave for the red carpet at Vogue Beauty Awards 2018