BREAKING: Indu Sarkar gets passed by the Censor Board with ‘UA’ and some cuts

After all the hue and cry that Madhur Bhandarkar created over the Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC)’s highhandeness in dealing with the certification of his new film Indu Sarkar, and after taking the film to the Tribunal, Madhur Bhandarkar took his film right back to the CBFC.

Apparently the Tribunal was not willing to clear the film immediately. With his release date around the corner, Bhandarkar had no choice but to take Indu Sarkar right back to the CBFC where it was cleared with subsantial cuts on Monday afternoon.

Among the cuts that the CBFC ordered is a lengthy scene of police torture featuring Kriti Kulhari. It has been reduced by 50 percent. A couple of scenes featuring the Indira Gandhi lookalike (simply referred to as ‘Madame’) have also been removed. The Censor Board has also cast doubts on the line, ‘Naya naya Mussalman do baar namaz padhta hai.’ Madhur Bhandarkar claimed that was a well-known adage. The CBFC has asked Bhandarkar to prove the existence of that adage.

Most shocking of all, the CBFC has asked Bhandarkar for a lengthy elaborate disclaimer at the start of the film claiming all the characters and events in the film are fictitious. And since Bhandarkar has agreed to place the disclaimer we can safely deduce that the Emergency was a fictional event and that the characters resembling Indira Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi in Indu Sarkar are only trying to fool us.

And if Madhur Bhandarkar thinks he can go back with his censor certificate and do his own thing, here is the clincher from the CBFC: they have asked for an undertaking from the Bhandarkar assuring that the film shown to the CBFC would be the film released in theatres. No more, no less.