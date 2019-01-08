Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: Hrithik Roshan reveals dad Rakesh Roshan diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan, who is very close to his father Rakesh Roshan, has revealed that the veteran actor – filmmaker is diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma. It is the cancer caused by an uncontrolled growth of abnormal squamous cells.

In a post shared by Hrithik, he and father are smiling post the gym session after which they will be heading to hospital for surgery. Hrithik wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you Dad.”

Rakesh Roshan, who was a star himself, has been very pivotal in shaping Hrithik Roshan’s career. The actor – filmmaker launched Hrithik in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which became a huge hit. Since then, they have collaborated on several projects including Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 2, Krrish 3. Rakesh Roshan is set to direct the fourth installment in the franchise as well.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan pens emotional post for ex-wife Sussanne Khan

