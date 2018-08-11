Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.08.2018 | 9:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhadak Sanju Soorma Gold Karwaan Satyameva Jayate
follow us on

BREAKING: Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul to be renamed

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A while back the head honcho of music giant T-Series, Bhushan Kumar had announced that he would be producing the film Moghul that would be based on his father Gulshan Kumar. Recently, Aamir Khan joined the film as the co-producer. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that the makers of Moghul are now contemplating on changing the title of the film.

BREAKING Gulshan Kumar's biopic Mogul to be renamed

Says a source close to the project, “Yes, Bhushan Kumar is contemplating on changing the title of Moghul. But right now it is still too early to discuss details. Also with Aamir Khan joining the venture as a co-producer under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, most of the details are being kept tightly under wraps. Knowing how Aamir operates, details of the film will be released in a timely fashion only after everything has been locked.”

For the uninitiated, Moghul is based on the life of Gulshan Kumar and how he founded and developed T-Series into the mammoth corporate that it is today. Now with Aamir Khan joining the project it is being said that the film is being reworked upon and an official announcement of the same will be made soon.

Also Read: 5 things you can expect in Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Akshay Kumar and 4 things you can’t

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Rajkummar Rao signed for Life In a…

NEWSBREAK: CBFC grants ‘A’ certificate to…

Netflix signs Sonakshi Sinha for a web…

REVEALED: Vidya Balan starrer Indira Gandhi…

Shia community clears revised cut of John…

BREAKING! Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification