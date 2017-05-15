BREAKING: First trial reports of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium are out. The reactions are extremely POSITIVE!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

First trial reports of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium are out. The reactions are extremely POSITIVE!

After having made his debut in Bollywood with the path breaking film Salaam Bombay!, there has been no looking back for the superlatively talented actor Irrfan Khan, whose most awaited film Hindi Medium releases this week. The film has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its inception.

Yesterday (Sunday), the film’s producers decide to showcase the first trial of the film to an extremely selected audience and also for a few handpicked members of the media. Considering the fact that, the film’s makers decided to show the film to the media days before its release, only shows the immense confidence that they have in the product. After the show, the atmosphere was filed with only praises for every character in Hindi Medium. The word of mouth of the film has turned out to be extremely positive for Hindi Medium, which is expected to grow by leaps and bounds once the film gets released in the theaters this week.

While Hindi Medium has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and presented by T-Series and Maddock Films, the film has been directed by the extremely promising Saket Chaudhary. The film is all set to release on May 19 this year.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

WOW! Kriti Sanon indulges in chocolate making

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore defamation case on businessman Ravi Bhalotia

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra slap Rs 100 crore…

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just take a dig at Chetan Bhagat

OMG! Did the makers of Meri Pyaari Bindu just…

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching Baahubali The Conclusion

This is what Ranveer Singh did after watching…

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark car sequence in Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty and his team shoot for his trademark…

REVEALED Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before filming intense scenes

REVEALED: Why Kriti Sanon SHOUTS LOUDLY before…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification