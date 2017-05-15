BREAKING: First trial reports of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium are out. The reactions are extremely POSITIVE!

After having made his debut in Bollywood with the path breaking film Salaam Bombay!, there has been no looking back for the superlatively talented actor Irrfan Khan, whose most awaited film Hindi Medium releases this week. The film has been in the news for all the right reasons ever since its inception.

Yesterday (Sunday), the film’s producers decide to showcase the first trial of the film to an extremely selected audience and also for a few handpicked members of the media. Considering the fact that, the film’s makers decided to show the film to the media days before its release, only shows the immense confidence that they have in the product. After the show, the atmosphere was filed with only praises for every character in Hindi Medium. The word of mouth of the film has turned out to be extremely positive for Hindi Medium, which is expected to grow by leaps and bounds once the film gets released in the theaters this week.

While Hindi Medium has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar and presented by T-Series and Maddock Films, the film has been directed by the extremely promising Saket Chaudhary. The film is all set to release on May 19 this year.