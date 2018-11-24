BREAKING: Eros joins hands with Saif Ali Khan for Jawani Janeman

Well, Saif Ali Khan, who is currently in the midst of working on Sacred Games and other projects, expressed his keen interest in producing films. While he previously had collaborated with Dinesh Vijan to do the same, the actor has now branched solo. Under the new banner Black Knight Films, Saif recently announced Jawani Janeman featuring him and newbie Aalia Furniturewalla. And now we hear that Eros too is a part of the film.

If buzz is to be believed, production house Eros has now decided to collaborate with Saif’s banner Black Knight Films for the latter’s debut venture Jawani Janeman. A source confirmed the developments saying, “It is true, Eros has indeed come on board for Jawani Janeman. The film is expected to be shot extensively in London and the production house is keen on backing this project. Also, they are looking forward to collaborate with Saif Ali Khan’s banner.”

Earlier reports had stated that Jawani Janeman will revolve around the relationship of father and daughter. Saif Ali Khan is expected to play the role of an accidental father to a teenage girl. It seems that he essays the character of someone who refuses to grow up despite being 40. He soon finds himself in a situation when he discovers that he is actually a dad to a teenage daughter. The latter’s role is expected to be essayed Pooja Bedi’s daughter Aalia Furniturewalla.

Jawani Janeman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The latter had earlier stated that he was keen on finding a fresh face to play the role of Saif’s daughter. There were reports claiming that Saif’s off screen daughter Sara will essay the role but soon it died down. An official announcement was made last week regarding Aalia joining the cast.

The film is expected to go on floor early next year. Besides this, Saif Ali Khan is busy with Sacred Games season 2 and he has also shot for the Navdeep Singh period film, Hunter.

