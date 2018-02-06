BREAKING: Ekta Kapoor collaborates with Shree Narayan Singh for film on The Milkman Of India – Dr. Verghese Kurien

Films inspired by true stories are the flavour of the season, and Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with director Shree Narayan Singh is all set to bring to the silver screen one more exciting real-life story, based on the Milkman of India – Dr Verghese Kurien.

Balaji Motion Pictures has acquired the film rights for the book – ‘I Too Had A Dream’, which chronicles the life of Dr. Kurien, who dedicated his life on shaping up the Milk industry of India. Ekta Kapoor has roped in director, Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame to helm this inspirational social drama on the Man behind ‘Amul’ /or the Father of the White revolution.

Speaking about the ambitious project, Ekta Kapoor said, “Balaji has always strived to bring interesting stories on screen, and the story of Dr Verghese Kurien is not only engaging but extremely inspiring too. I am delighted to collaborate with Shree Narayan Singh to tell the story of a true visionary”.

Director Shree Narayan Singh adds, “The film will talk about not just making profits and being a huge enterprise but also Dr Kurien’s role in empowering general public, espically women, at the grass-root level, Dr Verghese Kurien was a visionary businessman, Philanthropist and a great human. He wanted to study nuclear engineering but ended up in the dairy industry”