BREAKING: Disha Patani roped in opposite Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 2

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

It’s been a while since it was announced that Tiger Shroff will be playing the male lead in Baaghi 2. Ever since the film announcement, speculations have been rife about his leading lady and several names have come into consideration. But, it has all now come down to one name- Disha Patani.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has finally put all the speculations around the leading lady to the rest and has finalized Disha Patani for the movie. According to Sajid, he wanted to see a fresh pair in the movie. Speaking of their undeniable chemistry, Sajid informed that Tiger Shroff and Disha share amazing chemistry on-screen which was evident during the look test. He found Disha perfect for the role.

Now, Tiger Shroff will undergo a month-long training under martial arts director Tony Ching in Hong Kong. He will be flying in the month of July. He will be learning different styles of Chinese martial arts Wushu- Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun.

Baaghi 2 will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and they plan to release in April 2018. The first part was helmed by Sabbir Khan and starred Shraddha Kapoor in the leading role opposite Tiger Shroff.

