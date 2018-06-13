BREAKING! Deepika Padukone’s residential building in Prabhadevi catches fire (watch video)

Major fire has broken out at Beaumonde building in Prabhadevi where Deepika Padukone owns a house. The fire has reached the top floor. It is a level two fire and fire engines have already been dispatched to take care of this accident. Fire department has confirmed about this and claimed that they are taking action at the earliest as six fire engines and two water tankers have already been dispatched to the spot. There are no casualties till now and the situation is being taken under control by the authorities. According to the latest update, about 90 people have been rescued from the spot. ANI has reported, “II fire in a building at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Prabhadevi locality in Worli: More than 90 people rescued safely. 6 fire engines, 5 jumbo tankers and an ambulance at the spot. Firefighting operations underway.”

Just In: Level II fire which had broken out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli’s Prabhadevi, now becomes a level III fire. Firefighting operations underway. Also, the fire is confined to floors 32 and 33. Deepika stays on 28th floor and her flat is safe from the accident. Fire broke out by 14.08 and by 14.16 the fire brigade was alerted. Two lines of riser system are in operation. In addition to this, Six Fire Engine and 5Jumbo Tanker 1 Hydraulics Platform and ambulance are at the spot

Currently, Deepika Padukone is in the town after spending time with her family in Bangalore. There were rumours that she was jewellery shopping for her wedding in Bangalore with her mum but her primary reason for going to her hometown was to celebrate her father Prakash Padukone’s birthday. Hope all is well at her home. We will update you with the current happenings right from the venue.

#WATCH: Level III fire breaks out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli’s Prabhadevi locality. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/su2hKDEGr3 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Level II fire which had broken out in Beau Monde Towers in Worli’s Prabhadevi, now becomes a level III fire. Firefighting operations underway. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/sBub2FuLii — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

