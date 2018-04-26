BREAKING: Court orders Hansal Mehta to deposit earnings of Omerta in separate account

Hansal Mehta is busy with his next release Omerta. Slated to hit screens on April 20, the film that stars Rajkummar Rao seems to have landed in a spot of trouble. As per reports, Kolkata based businessman Amit Agarwal moved the court after filmmaker Hansal Mehta failed to remunerate the sum loaned to him by Agarwal’s firm Adarsh Telemedia. Following this, the Supreme Court through its arbitrator Samrat Sen has attached the revenue paid to Hansal Mehta from all projects involving him in various capacities beginning with Omerta which releases next month.

This case comes after Mehta’s previous venture Simran ran into financial trouble and the filmmaker convinced the Kolkata based Agarwal to bail out the film by lending a sum over Rs. 7 cr against a minimum guarantee which got the film released in September last year. However, following the release and subsequent underperformance of Simran, Hansal moved onto other projects ignoring the constant reminders from Amit Agarwal.

Not one to take things lightly, the production house got an arbitration order in their favour. As per this order, Mehta’s latest venture Omerta that stars Rajkumar Rao has been entangled with the matter since the order states that whatever Mehta earns to the tune of Rs. 7 cr, should be deposited in a separate bank account.

Apart from this, Adarsh Telemedia also issued a Public Notice for the film trade stating that all films involving Hansal and Shailesh will be under lien.

