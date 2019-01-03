BREAKING: Cheat India won’t release on Republic Day weekend; to now release on January 18?

A few months back, we had reported that come January 25, 2019, we would see three varied films viz. Cheat India, Thackeray and Manikarnika clashing at the box office. Later there were reports that the makers of Thackeray, a film that is based on the life of political leader Balasaheb Thackeray were pressurising the makers of Cheat India and Manikarnika to delay the release of their films. However, an official statement from Raut’ers Entertainment, the producers of Thackeray, denied the same. Now, just weeks away from release, we hear that the makers of the Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India, T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films have decided on preponing the release of their film.

Though an official announcement of the new release date of Cheat India will happen tomorrow at a press conference, a source close to the film says, “It is obvious that the makers of Cheat India would choose to prepone the release of the their film. See if there is a delay in the release for just a day or even a week, the makers of the film will have to bear additional costs that will be incurred for promotions. However, if the release of the film is preponed, it will not necessarily result in an additional cost.”

When prodded on whether avoiding the increase in promotional cost was the only reason for the preponement of Cheat India, the source continued, “Given the fact that Manikarnika is still in post-production with certain segments of VFX work still remaining to be done, it is certain that the release of the film will be deferred by a week or so. Now if the release of Manikarnika and Cheat India are delayed that would mean both clash at the box office. However, if the release of Cheat India is preponed, it ensures that the film receives an uncluttered and solo release.”

As of now, if what we hear is anything to go by, then the Emraan Hashmi starrer that is produced by T-Series, Ellipsis Entertainment and Emraan Hashmi Films will release on January 18 instead of January 25. However, an official decision on the same will be announced tomorrow.

