BREAKING: CBFC views Padmavati, grants U/A certificate; title changed to Padmavat

The ordeal seems to be ending for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The Examining Committee of the CBFC viewed the film Padmavati on Decenber 28 and passed the film with a U/A certificate subject to some cuts and the alteration of title of the film from Padmavati to Padmavat.

Other key modifications involve those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to befit the character portrayed. The meet consisted of the regular examining committee members along with the CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of the Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

The film was approached with a balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and the Society. Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision of the CBFC official committee. The special panel consisted of Shri Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh and Prof K.K. Singh of the Jaipur University. The members of the panel had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length. The committee is appreciative of their time.

The filmmakers, Bhansali Productions, in a written communication to CBFC had also requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film. The Film’s final 3D application was submitted on the November 28. Having a specialist panel at CBFC has been in practice in earlier circumstances as well – Aarakshan a film for which an eminent panel representing a concerned group was created and for Jodhaa Akbar wherein historical experts were called in.

The modification details and CBFCs decision regarding this film was shared with the producers and the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who attended the feedback session post the screening and are in agreement with the modifications. The certificate as per procedure will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material submitted.