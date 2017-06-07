Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.06.2017 | 7:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

BREAKING: Bombay court grants divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

BREAKING Bombay court grants divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal

During December last year, we had reported about Himesh Reshammiya filing for a divorce from his wife Komal of 22 years. Yesterday evening, the Bombay Court granted divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal.

Speaking about the same, Himesh Reshammiya said, “Sometimes, in life, mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship. Me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife, and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family, as every member of the family have respected our decision. Komal is and will always remain a part of our family  and I will always be a part of her family”.

On the other hand, Komal said, “I and Himesh completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally. But, mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia (the TV actress who was termed as the reason for the divorce) is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member”. Sonia, on the other hand, kept it short and simple and said, “Himesh’s family is my family and I love them.”

Sources close to the family said that, post the divorce, Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Boman Irani plays Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi in his next and he reveals all about it

WOW! Boman Irani plays Nobel laureate Kailash…

This is what Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is all about

This is what Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar is all…

SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur out of KJo’s The Fault In Our Stars remake

SCOOP: Aditya Roy Kapur out of KJo’s The Fault In…

OMG! Special NDPS court DECLARES Mamta Kulkarni and her husband as PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS!

OMG! Special NDPS court DECLARES Mamta Kulkarni…

Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a movie based on Sanjaya Baru’s book 'The Accidental Prime Minister’

WOW! Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a…

Salman Khan becomes NOTALGIC about his father Salim Khan. Here’s the reason

Salman Khan becomes NOSTALGIC about his father…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification