BREAKING: Bombay court grants divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal

During December last year, we had reported about Himesh Reshammiya filing for a divorce from his wife Komal of 22 years. Yesterday evening, the Bombay Court granted divorce to Himesh Reshammiya and wife Komal.

Speaking about the same, Himesh Reshammiya said, “Sometimes, in life, mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship. Me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife, and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family, as every member of the family have respected our decision. Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family”.

On the other hand, Komal said, “I and Himesh completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally. But, mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia (the TV actress who was termed as the reason for the divorce) is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member”. Sonia, on the other hand, kept it short and simple and said, “Himesh’s family is my family and I love them.”

Sources close to the family said that, post the divorce, Komal will be living in the same building where Himesh stays.