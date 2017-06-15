BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in Sriram Raghavan’s Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh

After having made films like Agent Vinod and Badlapur, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan is now all set to shift gears and make a hardcore romantic film, which stars the unlikely combination of Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Those in the know say that, despite the film being of romantic genre, it will have the stamp of Sriram Raghavan’s trademark twist in the story.

The latest buzz which has been doing the rounds is that, after brain storming over a dozen titles, Sriram Raghavan has now finalised the film’s title as Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, which also happens to be a hit track from the (late) Raj Kapoor starrer yesteryear film Shree 420. While the film is being reportedly shot currently in the serene locales of Lonavla and Pune, around seventy percent of the film remains to be shot.

Readers may recall that, Bollywood Hungama had reported about Ayushmann Khurrana bagging Sriram Raghavan’s next project and that the film being an adaptation of the novel ‘The Accidental Apprentice’ by Vikas Swarup. Repeated attempts to establish contacts with Sriram Raghavan to confirm the same proved futile.

Do watch this space for developments.