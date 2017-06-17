BREAKING Ayesha Takia to make a comeback with ‘Zindagi Yeh Zindagi’

After having debuted in Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car, the gorgeous Ayesha Takia went on to do films like Dor, Salaam-E-Ishq, Wanted to name a few. Post her marriage to Farhan Azmi, she went on a sabbatical.

The latest update on Ayesha Takia Azmi is that, she is now all set to make a comeback with a single titled ‘Zindagi Yeh Zindagi’. The look and feel of the single’s poster featuring Ayesha Takia is not less than any commercial film. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, the single’s director Lovely Singh (who had earlier made the Ayesha Takia – Tusshar Kapoor starrer Kya Love Story Hai) said, “‘Zindagi Yeh Zindagi’ is a music video that looks like a film. There is a story in the song. It’s about women empowerment. It’s about a woman who saves her sister from child trafficking. When I was offered to shoot the track’s music video, I spoke to Ayesha Takia, who agreed to do it. The whole shooting of the video has been larger than life. I do not want to underline the budget of the single, but, it is really expensive one.”

Besides the single, Ayesha Takia is yet to announce her next Bollywood venture.