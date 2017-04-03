BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant

Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant

Knowing the ever-eruptive Rakhi Sawant’s nature of flirting with controversies most of the time, it was only obvious that sooner or later an arrest warrant would be issued against her. After having ‘roped’ in names like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi no less, late Pratyusha Banerjee, Indrani Mukherjee and others, this time round, Rakhi Sawant’s statement on the revered sage Valmiki has landed her on the verge of being arrested.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Rakhi Sawant, in lieu of her controversial comments that she made about sage Valmiki on a television programme last year. Her comments have immensely hurt the religious sentiments of Valmiki community and its numerous followers. That’s why a warrant got issued against her March 9, based on the complaint.

Despite the court’s repeated summons, Rakhi Sawant had failed to appear before the court during the last hearing, which was held on March 9. Now, a two-member team of the Ludhiana police have already left for Mumbai with her arrest warrant. As per the reports, the next hearing of the case is listed for April 10 this year.

