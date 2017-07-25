BREAKING: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra come together for their hat-trick film, Vipul Shah’s Namastey Canada

Just a few days ago, we had reported that Arjun Kapoor is all set to join the Namastey franchise along with Vipul Shah. The latter has been quite keen on taking forward the success of the Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif starrer Namastey London and while his next based on a similar title was subjected to many speculations, here’s the news that has put down all rumours to rest.

Earlier as mentioned, Arjun Kapoor has indeed come on board for the film and while the makers were in talks with Parineeti Chopra for the same, she too has agreed to be a part of the film. Excited about the same, Vipul Shah who has been maintaining silence on the subject, not only unveiled the title to be Namastey Canada recently but is also excited about the younger pairing in the film.

Vipul Shah also thanked Akshay Kumar for lending them title even though he wouldn’t be a part of the film. Furthermore, the filmmaker also asserted that Namastey Canada is in no way a sequel to Namastey London and that it is completely different film with its own flavour.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor considers it to be an honour to work with Vipul who has worked with stalwarts of the industry like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. Equally excited is Parineeti Chopra who described the film as desi story with a videshi heart. And doing the same was Arjun who added that the film has heart and humour that makes it perfect family entertainer.

Let us remind you that this is the second film that has been announced with Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra as the onscreen couple of late. The other one is Yash Raj Films’ Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Besides these two, Arjun and Parineeti came together for the former’s Bollywood acting debut Ishaqzaade.