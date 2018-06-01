Bollywood Hungama
BREAKING: Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in connection with IPL betting case

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just a few days ago, the on-going Indian Premiere League came to an end after Chennai Super Kings lifted the trophy for the third time post defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, like any sport, there is always that seedy underbelly where the bookies thrive, and in the case of the IPL this was even more prominent. In fact, continuing with the spate of arrests in the latest IPL betting case, the Thane police had apprehended Sonu Jalan, a bookie who has also been linked to the underworld. Now the latest development in the case is that the Thane Police have summoned Arbaaz Khan in connection with the case.

Arbaaz Khan summoned by Thane Police in connection with IPL betting case

Apparently, after arresting Jalan, it was found out that the bookie had a connection with Khan who as per reports had placed a bet through top bookies. On further investigation, the police also found photographs of Jalan and Arbaaz Khan. While currently media reports on the same are sketchy, it is learnt that Arbaaz has been summoned with the intention of him joining the probe into the betting racket.

For the uninitiated, this summon comes after the Thane Police had recently busted a betting ring and had arrested 42-year-old bookie, Sonu Jalan alias Sonu Batla.

