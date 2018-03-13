BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan falls ill on sets of Thugs of Hindostan; team of doctors rushed to Jodhpur

Veteran actor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan has apparently fallen ill on sets of his currently underproduction venture Thugs of Hindostan. In fact, reports state that Amitabh Bachchan who was in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, shooting for the film that also stars Aamir Khan, had taken ill due to the changing weather conditions and a team of doctors has since been rushed to Rajasthan to tend to the veteran actor.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is pretty active online, took to his personal blog sharing a rather cryptic message about his ill health. Sharing a post late last night, the megastar added, “I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. I will rest and keep informed in process.”

Earlier today morning a team of doctors were flown to Ajit Bhawan via a chartered flight where they will tend to the actor’s health. While a current update on the megastar’s health is awaited, the film in question, Thugs of Hindostan will mark the first time collaboration between Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the project is slated to hit screens later this year.

