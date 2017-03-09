BREAKING: ‘Allied Mazdoor Union’ to boycott Ram Gopal Varma, NCP leader Dr. Jitendra Awhad tells Ram Gopal Varma to apologise

While the whole world celebrated ‘Women’s Day’ with utmost respect and grace, the maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to the social media and posted a disrespecting tweet mentioning ‘Sunny Leone’. Needless to say that, this not only got him brickbats from many, but also resulted in an activist named Vishaka Mhabre of ‘Ranaragini’ (Women’s wing of the Goa-based ‘Hindu Janajagruti Group’) filing a police complaint against him accusing him of insulting women. Additionally, the complaint also demanded RGV’s twitter account should be permanently blocked.

The latest update on Ram Gopal Varma is that the Film Studio Setting & Allied Mazdoor Union (FSSAMU), with a strength of 52,000 members have now decided to boycott Ram Gopal Varma for his controversial tweet on ‘Women’s Day’.

On the other hand, renowned politician Dr. Jitendra Awhad (of NCP) had issued a firm warning to Ram Gopal Varma on the social media stating “@RGVzoomin apologies or face the consequences we dnt mind taking law in hand”. Ram Gopal Varma replied back with a head-on message which stated “Great @PawarSpeaks shud kick u out for threatening to take law into hands in our sovereign democratic country ..u r a disgrace to his ideals”. Not the one to stop at that, Ram Gopal Varma continued his tweets stating, “If u don’t apologise to threat of taking law into ur own hands,will formally register complaint, so let me know . Please note @PawarSpeaks”. When Dr. Jitendra Awhad replied “plz go ahead and do it @RGVzoomin”, Ram Gopal Varma not only called Awhad a ‘joker’, but also ‘invited’ him stating “Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio”.

Great @PawarSpeaks shud kick u out for threatening to take law into hands in our sovereign democratic country ..u r a disgrace to his ideals https://t.co/YdfZmBOJgH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

If u don’t apologise to threat of taking law into ur own hands,will formally register complaint, so let me know . Please note @PawarSpeaks https://t.co/YdfZmBOJgH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Ok if u want to take law into ur own hands I will be available at my office in Veeradesai road next to empire dubbing studio https://t.co/c280uVJ8vH — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017