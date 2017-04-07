BREAKING: Akshay Kumar wins National Award for Rustom

Earlier today, the 64th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards that celebrate excellence in cinema are considered as one of the most prestigious. Interestingly, while the Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja that was produced by Fox Star Studios and was based on the life of brave heart Neerja Bhanot was adjudged as the best Hindi feature film, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar won the National Award in the Best Actor category for the film Rustom.

Apart from Neerja winning the award for the best Hindi feature film, the movie’s lead actress Sonam Kapoor also got a special mention by the jury for Neerja, along with Adil Hussain (for Mukti Bhawan and Kadvi Hawa). Simultaneously, Ajay Devgn’s magnum opus Shivaay that had hit screens alongside the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil bagged the National Award in the best VFX category, while the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink that received critical acclaim was adjudged as the Best film on social issues.

Complete list of 64th National Film Award winners

Best Actor of the year conferred on Akshay Kumar for film Rustom

Best actress is Surabhi CM for Minnaminunge

Best Film is Kasav

Best director is Rajesh Mapuskar for Ventilator

Best film on social issues is Pink

Best supporting actor is Manoj Joshi for Dashkriya

Best supporting actress is Zaira Wasim for Dangal

Best Environmental film including agriculture conferred to ‘The Tiger who crossed the line’

Best Hindi Feature Film is Neerja, directed by Ram Madhvani

Best Marathi film conferred to Dashakriya

Best Kannada Film conferred to Reservation

Best Bengali Film conferred to Bisarjan

Award for Best children film goes to Dhanak,

Special Mention Award The Eyes of Darkness

Best VFX award goes to Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay

Indira Gandhi Award for debut director is Khalifa (Bengali)

Best action director and stunt choreographer is Peter Haines for Pulimurugan

Best editing and sound mixing award has been won by Priyanka Chopra’s Ventilator

Best female playback singer is Tumi Jake Bhalobaso by Iman Chakraborty

Best animation award goes to Mahayoddha Rama