Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth starrer 2.0’s release pushed again?

By now we all know that Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with southern superstar Rajinikanth in the film 2.0. While fans have eagerly been waiting to see their favourite action star Akshay Kumar go head to head with Rajinikanth in the film, since he is playing the villain, their hopes were put on hold with the release of the film being pushed from Diwali 2017 to January 2018.

However, now we hear that the release of the film has been pushed yet again. If what we hear is to be believed then 2.0 which was slated to release on Republic Day next year will miss the date. Though an official confirmation on the release date shift is awaited, current market buzz states that the date has been shifted since the VFX for the film is yet to be completed. Apparently, the VFX heavy film has taken longer than expected in the post production stage and hence the date needed to be shifted.

While a new release date has not yet been set, with this delay the film will avoid clashing with the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Aiyaary that is being directed by Neeraj Pandey.