BREAKING: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announce their film Kesari based on Battle of Saragarhi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

One of the most awaited collaboration is here and it has Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar in it. That’s right! We had reported earlier that Akshay Kumar will be starring in Karan Johar’s production which was based the on the story of Battle of Saragarhi.

On Tuesday evening, Akshay Kumar confirmed the news that he is, indeed, starring Karan Johar’s film titled Kesari. But not only starring, he is also co-producing the film. Making the announcement, Akshay wrote, “A film I’m extremely excited about personally and emotionally… #Kesari releasing Holi 2019.”

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar announce their film Kesari based on Battle of Saragarhi-1

Earlier, Salman Khan was also a collaborator on the project and was supposed to co-produce the film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. But, due to unforeseen circumstances, Salman Khan opted out of the project.

Kesari will be for a film directed by Anurag Sinha and will hit the screens on Holi 2019.

