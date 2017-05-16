BREAKING: Aamir Khan won’t be romancing Fatima Sana Sheikh in Thugs of Hindostan

BySubhash K. Jha
  • 0
  • Comments

Ever since Dangal’s Fatima Sana Sheikh was announced to be part of Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs Of Hindostan there has been speculation on whether Aamir Khan will be “romancing” Fatima.

The idea appears somewhat repugnant in the light of the fact that Fatima played Aamir’s daughter in Dangal. “It’s not true. They don’t have a romantic interest in one another at all. To see Aamir Khan romancing Fatima right after Dangal would be an exercise in tasteless and insensitive professionalism. Although Fatima is part of the cast they’re not a pair. Aamir is paired with Katrina Kaif,” says an informed source.

Not that Aamir would flinch from being professional if asked to romance his screen daughter, In the past Nana Patekar has played father and husband to Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi: The Musical and Agni Sakshi one after another.

“Aamir would be professional about it. But it isn’t happening. They are not a pair,” says an informed source who adds that Aamir is taking a professional interest in all his 4 screen-daughter’s careers from Dangal. “All the four girls who played Aamir’s daughters are now his responsibility. He will see them to stardom”, concludes the source.

