Box Office: Simmba Day 23 in overseas

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Ranveer Singh – Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba hit screens a day earlier in the overseas market. The film which is directed by Rohit Shetty opened on high note. If that wasn’t all with little competition from last week’s release Simmba enjoys an unopposed run at the box office.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Simmba that released across 963 screens in the overseas markets on Day 23(Saturday).

Australia box office
2,676 USD [Rs. 1.90 lacs] from 3 screens

New Zealand box office
12,594 USD [Rs. 8.97 lacs] from 13 screens

