Boney Kapoor to not just make a film on Sridevi, but also open a museum

There are reports that Boney Kapoor intends to make a film on his legendary wife the much-missed Sridevi. And of course he will. But it’s not as if he has a game -plan all formulated and ready to be implemented. A close friend of Boney confides, “Right now he is going through a period of tremendous churning. So far he was immersed in coming to terms with his loss, making sure his daughters are not wounded irreparably by the sudden loss of their mother. Now when things have settled down, Boney looks at a life of loneliness and emptiness ahead. He cries at the mention of her name. You have to understand Sridevi was his reason to live, the inspiration for every day to be exciting.”

About the film on Sridevi the friend says, “Boney has a lot of ideas on how he would like to immortalize his wife’s memories. A documentary is there. There is also a museum of mementos, memorabilia and souvenirs that Boney plans. And Sonam was heard expressing a wish to do an authorized biography of Srideviji. So there is a whole lot of motivation to enshrine her memory in various formats.”

When I contacted Boney, he confirmed his desire to make a film on his wife but rubbished any immediate plans. “I am not planning anything now. But maybe I will make the film in the future. I have registered some titles for the film.”

