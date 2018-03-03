Boney Kapoor to immerse Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram today

Sridevi’s sudden death came as a shock to the entire country. Bollywood mourned as mortal remains of the legendary actress were flown in Mumbai in a chartered plane from Dubai. The entire Kapoor family stood united in the adversity and supported Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi through this adversity. Husband Boney Kapoor made sure that Sri got a grand farewell. In fact, the Indian government too paid a tribute to the talented artiste by cremating her with full state honours. As per reports, the actress’s family has flown to Chennai in a chartered flight to complete the last rites and immerse ashes of the late actress in Rameswaram.

Sridevi was a highly religious person and has accepted so in various interviews. Her family made sure that no stone is left unturned in fulfilling all the rites, as per her belief. In a statement by Boney which was issued on the day of funeral, he thanked the industry and media for supporting him and the family at the time of this tragedy and mentioned that now his only goal is to make sure that he is there for his daughters. He also said that he will now see to it that his daughters become the people his wife wanted them to be.

For the uninitiated, Sridevi died on night of February 24, Saturday, in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. The reason for death was diagnosed to be ‘accidental drowning’ in bathtub. She was attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai with the entire Kapoor Khandaan. Husband Boney and daughter Khushi had returned to Mumbai while Sri had decided to stay longer. Boney made a quick visit to Dubai to surprise his wife with a dinner date but unfortunately, fate had other cruel plans.

