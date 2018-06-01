Boney Kapoor to host an exhibition of Sridevi’s Paintings

Grieving but dreaming…would be a good way to sum up Boney Kapoor’s state of mind. As he tries to come to terms with his wife Sridevi’s death Boney has many plans to honour her memory.

Foremost among these is a plan to host an exhibition of Sridevi’s paintings. Says a source close to Boney, “Sridevi was a marvellous painter. In fact way back in May 2010 one of her paintings entitled Thoughts was auctioned at the prestigious Christie’s in London for a mindboggling Rs 22 lakhs. Sridevi has many paintings of hers hanging in her home and gifted to close friends and relatives. Boney intends to collect all her paintings for an exhibition. This is one of his dreams to honour his late wife.”

