Boney Kapoor gets emotional on 22nd marriage anniversary with Sridevi, shares a beautiful video celebrating their love

Boney Kapoor took to Twitter a while back to share a beautiful collage of wife Sridevi celebrating their love and relationship. It is beautiful yet heartbreaking gesture. In an emotional post he wrote, “Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan… My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever…”

It is evident from his post how much he misses her. Her sudden passing away has evidentally created a huge void in his heart and life. Boney and Sri’s love story was not less dramatic than a movie script. Boney feel hopelessly in love with her while being already married to Mona Shourie and despite having two kids, Arjun and Anshula. They fought all odds to get married despite all the backlash from family and industry. Their relationship grew with each other since then. Sridevi passed away in February this year suddenly. The reason cited was accidentally drowning in bathtub. She was attending a family wedding when this unfortunate event occurred.

Sri is survived by husband Boney and her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi is soon making her Bollywood debut with Ishaan Khatter in Karan Johar‘s Dhadak. In a recent interview she too kept talking about her mom and spoke how much she was attached to her.

Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan… My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever… pic.twitter.com/0XWhFIvOvz — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) June 2, 2018

Also Read: Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: Boney Kapoor gave away FREE cassettes and merchandised the Sridevi film on a massive scale