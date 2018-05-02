Boney Kapoor to fly to Delhi today with daughters Janhvi and Khushi for Sridevi’s National awards

On Thursday, Sridevi’s posthumous National award for best actress will be collected by her two daughters Janhvi and Khushi along with papa Boney Kapoor who is still to bereaved to make a public appearance. In fact Boney is reluctant to attend his niece Sonam Kapoor’s wedding on May 7. The family has apparently convinced him to do so on condition that he attends only the mandatory rituals.

The National film awards were another event that Boney would have rather avoided at this point of his life. Says a close friend, “The wounds are very raw. Sri has been gone for less than two months, Boney cries at the very mention of her name. Given a chance he would have just like avoid any mention of her. But the National award is big and a historic chapter in Sridevi’s glorious career. Boney’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi have convinced their father to accompany them to Delhi.”

Boney leaves for Delhi on Wednesday with Janhvi and Khushi to attend the National film awards on Thursday. Janhvi and Khushi wanted Boney’s children Arjun and Anshula from his first marriage to accompany them for the National awards. “However Arjun and Anshula wanted Janhvi and Khushi to be on their own for this great moment of memoriam for their mother,” says a family friend.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor starts work on Sridevi biopic, already registers 3 titles